Two charged with injury to a child following death of 2-year-old boy

- A man and woman have been charged with injury to a child following the death of a two-year-old boy yesterday in southwest Houston.

Rajfik Dominique Keating, 24, and Lynette Monique Gasper-Washington were both charged with injury to a child, according to court documents.

Paramedics were called Saturday night to an apartment complex on Creekbend at Fodnren about a child not breathing. The child later died in the hospital. Authorities say the child was found with bruises on his body, and homicide detectives were called in to investigate because the death was "suspicious".