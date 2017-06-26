Sugar Land police searching for suspects who used stolen credit cards

- Sugar Land police are looking two people who used stolen credit cards at stores in Houston and Stafford.

The cards were stolen during a robbery in Sugar Land on June 15. A woman said she parked behind a shopping center in the 1600 block of Kensington Drive at 8:45 p.m. As she opened a rear car door to retrieve her purse, a man took her purse at gunpoint and drove away in her car.



She described the gunman as a thin Hispanic man in his 20's with short hair. He was about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighed 100 pounds and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. A credit card in the woman's purse was later used at Walgreens, 5200 Westheimer Road, and Walmart, 11210 West Airport Blvd. Police reviewed surveillance video at the stores and saw a man and a woman using the stolen card.



Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).