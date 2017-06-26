8 cops jump away when driver tried to hit them intentionally

- Several police officers are lucky to be alive after a driver barreled through a crime scene.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports it started with a carjacking at K and E. Pike Streets.

A few blocks away -- at I Street and E. Erie Avenue -- police in cars and on bikes arrested two suspects in a red Chrysler Sebring who ran in opposite directions, and recovered a gun.

Then, as they were wrapping up their investigation at about 2:30 a.m., with lights on and crime scene tape around, they say another driver tried to hit them intentionally. There was no horn used, nor any skidding nor swerving. It was at about 60 mph.

Luckily, all eight officers had great instincts.

According to Philadelphia Police Capt. Drew Techner, they “had to jump clear out of the way.” One officer’s helmet actually ended up inside the carjacked vehicle.

They believe the car was a Nissan driven by a heavy-set man, who is now wanted for several counts of aggravated assault.

The only injury was an officer with a broken hand during the carjacking arrest.

The intersection of I and Erie is now back open.