Teen, found shot in the head in SE Houston

- A 17-year-old shot in the head early Monday is not expected to live, according to police.

Houston Police responded to a shooting at 3717 Amos #B in Southeast Houston at around midnight Monday. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Although police do not have any suspects, they have taken four witnesses to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Police said the teenagers broke into the duplex about two weeks ago and had been squatting there. Investigators are searching for the owner of the duplex, and are working on obtaining a warrant so that they can process the crime scene. The shooting happened inside the duplex and investigators say the gun is still inside.