Man shot 4 times in suspected love triangle

- An overnight shooting in Frankford is being blamed on a love triangle.

A man had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot four times, and police say his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend did it.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Harrison Street.

Police say the 48-year-old victim was shot once in his face, once in his arm, and twice in his neck.

The woman took him to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Police are looking for the gunman in a white BMW.