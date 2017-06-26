Woman, her child forced to jump from burning apartment unit
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A woman and her four-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries after they were forced to jump from a second floor apartment unit in north Houston.
The woman's mother and a six-year-old child were able to escape from the burning home safely while another man who lived in the home suffered cuts to his arm.
Residents say the apartment complex on West Gulf Bank Raod near Veterans Memorial Drive has been without electricity for at least two days.