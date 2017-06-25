Fundraiser for 2-year-old who drowned in the family pool

- It was a packed house at Aspen's Bar & Grill where a benefit was held for Casey Hunt on Sunday afternoon. Hunt was found unresponsive in a family members pool on June 16.

To help pay for medical and funeral expenses, friends pulled the fundraiser together. At the bar there was live entertainment, an auction and BBQ that was donated by Rusty Big.

Family tells us the past few days have been very difficult but that together they will pull through this.

"Nobody should ever have to go through something like this, it's the most heart wrenching thing I've been through and I hope I never have to do anything like this again," says Casey's cousin Randy Stinebrickner.

"It's unimaginable and with this we are hoping we can at least put a dent in the medical bills, we don't want them to have to worry about the services and we want them to be able to take a little time off and not have to worry about anything else so they have time to attempt to heal," says family friend Shawna Parker.

The benefit will go on until the bar closes Sunday night.

