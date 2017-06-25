Police: Infant died after being left in hot car while dad worked

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 25 2017 04:39PM CDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 05:13PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A 7-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car outside a northwest Houston business.

Police were called Friday night from a father outside where he worked on Northcourt. He told police he discovered his child unresponsive in the back seat.

Police say the man had dropped his two other children at daycare before work, and was supposed to drop the baby at another location. Investigators say at 9:30 a.m. the man arrived at work, and the child was left in the car until his wife called asking where the baby was. Police say the baby was left in the car for about 10 hours. The father has been interviewed and released. The investigation is ongoing.

