6th grade student saves his brother from kidnapping

A sixth grade student in Kansas City, Kansas is being hailed a hero after he stopped a stranger from grabbing his little brother at a water park.

11-year old Connor Bourland and his 6-year old brother were enjoying the wave pool at a Schlitterbahn water park Friday morning, when Bourland says a woman in a two seat raft grabbed onto his brother and wouldn't let go.

At first the pre-teen says he tried to pull his brother away gently, but claims the woman began digging her nails into her brother's arm.

That's when he began punching her in the face and she gave up.

The brothers were able to run back to their mother at a nearby picnic area.

Now mom Lydia Evans wants to know why the park didn't do more to help her family during and after the incident

She claims the park didn't call police and lifeguard ignored her son's cry for help.