Houstonians meet downtown for the Pride Parade

Hours before the Houston Pride Parade folks met outside of City Hall to show their support for pride month.

"My best friend is gay, yah and so I support him and everything he does, this is him, Lee Wagner", says Samantha Miller.

"We have to celebrate what's important to us, celebrate when we live, celebrate why we stand out", says Christopher Legacy.

Some from Houston, others traveled from neighboring states and even from other countries.

"Of people all around the country Houston has one of the best pride parades ever, I like that they put it here, I loved it when it was in montrose but it's really more organized over here, it's fantastic", says Daniel Alexander.

"I went to New Orleans Pride and Baton Rouge Pride and now I'm here", says Stewart Blahut who drove in from Louisiana.

"Being from a different culture coming to this Pride makes me stronger and there are a lot of people like me in this world that makes me proud, I'm so proud of this", says Sunil Kumar who is traveling and visiting the states from south India.

One couple made the day an extra special one to remember, with a marriage proposal.

"I was completely thrown off", comment Donnella Baker.

"I had the idea and I knew I had to keep her in the dark because she's not a big surprise person, but I knew I wanted it to be beautiful just like this month", says her fiancé that did the proposing Miranda Koulianos.

The couple had one of their first dates at the Pride Parade in Houston in 2012. They say they are happy to devote their lives together, after the Supreme Court ruled for marriage equality in 2015.

"I remember crying and I remember looking at my mother and saying I finally get to be me and we finally get to be us", says Koulianos.