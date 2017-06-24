Firefighters rescue children from burning Washington DC apartment building

- Firefighters in Washington, DC, used ladders to rescue children and adults from a burning four-story building in the early hours of June 24. Footage shows firefighters carrying children down the ladders and the fire burning on the roof.

Residents of a northwest Washington, D.C. apartment building jumped from windows to escape a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning.

Heavy pockets of fire still persist top floor & attic. Rehabbing firefighters on the initial attack. pic.twitter.com/SBb9wdhbTE — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

Over 100 firefighters battled flames that engulfed the building in the 1300 block of Peabody Street NW, and the blaze left over 200 people without a place to live.

Firefighters rushed to the scene when the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in the building's attic before spreading to several top-floor apartments. In all, 55 units were destroyed.

Displaced residents getting on scene assistance from @RedCrossNCR and @DCMOCRS pic.twitter.com/LnTlvk4ry8 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 24, 2017

Four firefighters and one resident were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported.