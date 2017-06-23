Police investigate shooting in North Houston

- Houston police first got the call at about 5:30 pm of a shooting that took place in the 1500 block of W. Hardy Rd.

Police say an altercation took place between two men at a hotel. Both men suffer non-life threatening gunshot wounds. One of the men was taken away by ambulance. The other man was brought by someone he knew to the Harris County Emergency Corporation center in the 2800 block of Aldine Bender.

Friday night Houston forensic crews were investigating the scene, taking pictures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.