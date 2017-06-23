You can now buy a Prada paperclip

- Prada, the luxury name behind handbags, shoes and clothing, among other things, is selling a paperclip.

Yes, a paperclip. And it goes for a whopping $185.

Really, this Prada luxury item is meant to help you keep track of your money.

It's a money clip that's shaped like a paperclip.

If this is your sort of thing and you have the extra cash laying around, you can buy it at Barneys New York.

It's made of polished sterling silver, and manufactured in Italy.

Barneys also offers paperclip-shaped money clips for a little over $30 less than Prada.