Woman holds onto hood of car, pleading for help as it speeds down street

In a clip shared to Virginia Beach resident Alex Lindbergh’s Facebook, a woman can be seen gripping onto a car bonnet as it speeds down Atlantic Avenue. The woman can be heard screaming for help and pleading with the driver to call the police.

According to authorities, the incident began as a dispute on June 21 at 6pm. The woman holding onto the hood of the car told police the woman behind the wheel assaulted her. Police are investigating the incident.

CREDIT: Storyful