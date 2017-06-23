1 man killed, another man injured in shooting

- One man is dead after he and another man were shot at a northwest Harris County home late on Thursday night.

Deputies arrived to the home on Bexhill Drive near Fallwood Drive at around 11 p.m. Thursday in response to a reported disturbance.

Both men were taken to a hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead and the other was treated for his injuries and released.

No suspects have been taken into custody and no motive has been established for the shooting.