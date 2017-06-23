Search underway for missing fisherman near San Luis Pass

- The Coast Guard is searching for a man who went missing near the San Luis Pass Bridge Friday morning.

Missing is 19-year-old Jacob Sedowski. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts on the Galveston side of San Luis Pass.

At 8:12 a.m., a wade fisherman contacted Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders to report that he and Sedowski had been pulled under by strong currents while wade fishing and he did not see Sedowski resurface.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Station Galveston boat crew and Galveston Island Beach Patrol are searching for Sedowski..