Galveston hit by feeder rain bands from Tropical Storm Cindy

A flood advisory is in effect for Galveston County until 10 o'clock this morning. The Tropical Storm Warning has been lifted for Harris, Liberty, Chambers, and Galveston counties, but the high winds and rain may still pose a problem later with pop-up storms.

Galveston County officials are still monitoring the storm closely. Galveston beach patrol currently has a red flag warning in effect, alerting people about rip tides. In fact 2 people had to be rescued yesterday, so it's important to follow those warnings. Don't put yourself at risk, or risk the lives of the first responders.

Now this is the time of year where many tourists come to Galveston, and they're wondering if it will be safe to come out and enjoy the beach. It's still too early to tell when the red flag warning will be lifted, but we will keep you updated once we get that information.

Stay informed with FOX 26 on this developing story.