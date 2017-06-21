Preparations for Tropical Storm Cindy

- The Salvation Army Center of Hope, the largest emergency shelter in Galveston County, is operating under inclement weather rules until Thursday with the projected approach of Tropical Storm Cindy at the Texas/Louisiana state line. Under those rules, cots and mats will be made available for anyone who needs shelter. Food and water will also be available at the facility.

Normal operations are scheduled will resume late on Thursday depending upon the effects of Tropical Storm Cindy. Mobile canteens will provide food and water if needed after the storm has passed.

The Center of Hope is on 601 51st Street in Galveston. For information on volunteering for disaster relief or to make a donation, visit the facility's website at www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or contact the center by phone at 409-763-1691.

The Harris County Flood Control District Flood Operations Team is projected to activate 'monitor mode' at 4 p.m. Wednesday with Tropical Storm Cindy forecast to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast anytime between late on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in the streets and bayous of Harris County.

Tropical storm Cindy could deliver gusty winds of 30-to-45 mph across Harris County especially near the Galveston Bay coastline.

Rainfall estimates of 1-to-3 inches may affect eastern Harris County in addition to tides along the western side of Galveston Bay, Clear Lake, the Houston Ship Channel and the lower portion of the San Jacinto River averaging 1.5-to-2.5 feet above normal.

In advance of Cindy's landfall, HCFCD has taken the following steps:

Confirmed proper operation of 153 gages

Alerted district staff to be actively monitoring weather conditions starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday

Responded to all service requests for debris removal

Removed large construction equipment and materials from bayous and channels

Continued communication with Harris County Office of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and other core partners on preparations

CenterPoint Energy has released the following recommendations for it's utility customers in southeast Texas:

Electric

Stay away from downed power lines. Be especially mindful of downed lines that could be hidden in flood waters and treat all downed lines as if they are energized.

If you experience flooding and water has risen above the electrical outlets in your home, contact a licensed electrician before turning on the main circuit breaker or trying to restore power.

All electrical appliances and electronic equipment that have been submerged in water need to dry thoroughly for at least one week. Then, have them checked by a qualified repair person before turning them on. Attempting to repair a flood-damaged appliance could result in electrical shock or death. Attempting to restart it could result in further damage and costly repairs.

If the outside unit of an air conditioning system has been under water, mud and water may have accumulated in the controls. Have the unit checked by a qualified air conditioning technician.

Natural Gas

Do not turn off your natural gas service at the meter; doing so could allow water to enter the natural gas lines.

Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and tell others to leave, too.

If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.

Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.

If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.

Before cleaning debris, digging on your property or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.

Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.

Jefferson County residents are able to access sand and sand bags with heavy rainfall expected in southeast Texas near the Louisiana border. Those residents were told to bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill and load their own bags.