Prosecutor expects to ask for death penalty against inmates accused of killing corrections officers

- A judge denied bond Wednesday morning for two inmates accused of killing two Georgia corrections officers, as a prosecutor said in court Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe face what he called "clearly a death penalty case."

Donny Rowe and Ricky Dubose just entered courtroom. The men are accused of killing 2 GA corrections officers

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe are both facing two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of corrections officers Sergeant Curtis Billue and Sergeant Christopher. They are also charged with motor vehicle high jacking and felony escape.

Wednesday's hearing began with the judge telling Dubose and Rowe that no bond is being set due to the nature of the charges they are facing.

Sheriff seated in between prosecutor and defendants

In court, the prosecution said they are preparing this case for capital murder.

"Based on everything we know in this case, at this point, this is very clearly a death penalty case," District Attorney Stephen Bradley told the judge.

Men being led out of courtroom. Hearing over. Case goes to Grand Jury on Sept. 18th

Following the court hearing, deputies transported Dubose and Rowe back to jail.

Last Tuesday, authorities said Dubose and Rowe shot and killed Billue and Monica while on board a prison transport bus. Officials said the inmates then carjacked a driver near the scene and later the same afternoon, broke into a house and stole food and clothing. According to investigators, Dubose and Rowe later ditched the car and stole a truck.

The pair ended up in Tennessee where authorities said they tied up an elderly couple and held them hostage for three hours in Bedford County.

Finally, Rutherford County deputies spotted the fugitives in the elderly couple's stolen black Jeep, which sparked a 10-mile chase. The escapees crashed the Jeep and then took off running. Deputies said they tried to steal another vehicle, but a homeowner held them at gunpoint with the help of a neighbor before authorities took them into custody.

The men could face additional charges in Tennessee.

Prior to last week's incidents, Rowe and Dubose were already in prison for armed robbery and other crimes.

Law enforcement agencies raised $130,000 in reward money for information leading to their arrests. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he's confident the people who aided investigators will receive compensation.

Immediately following the court hearing Wednesday morning, Officer Billue's sister said she has forgiven Dubose and Rowe, but that doesn't excuse their behavior.

"All I can say at this point, we just want justice served," she said.

Billue's family said they are all grieving, but the amount of support they have received from all over the country has been tremendous, and they're grateful for that.

