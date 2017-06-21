Lucky Charms Shake: Burger King unveils newest cereal-shake combination

- Burger King is now after the leprechaun's Lucky Charms!

The burger chain is now offering a Lucky Charms Shake complete with bits of the frosted oats cereal and, of course, the coveted marshmallows.

The Lucky Charms Shake is hand spun with vanilla-flavored soft serve ice cream and sweet syrup. "Our guests can’t get enough of our cereal shakes so we’ve extended the platform to include the Lucky Charms™ Shake,” said Alex Macedo, President, North America, for the BURGER KING® brand.

The shake will run you about 740 calories and costs $2.99.

The shake made its debut in restaurants this week and will only be offered for a limited time. "The mashup of our velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve and one of America's classic breakfast cereals is something we think our guests are going to love," Macedo said.

This isn't the first of Burger King's adventures in cereal-shake combinations. Earlier this year, Burger King partnered up with Froot Loops cereal to make its version of the Froot Loops Shake.