Voluntary evacuation issued for residents on Bolivar Peninsula

- A voluntary evacuation has been issued for residents on Bolivar Peninsula ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy. The area under voluntary evacuation includes the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist.

Galveston County released this statement about the voluntary evacuation:

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on Bolivar Peninsula, including the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island and Gilchrist. Residents who rely on medical assistance or those who cannot go without power for an extended period of time are encouraged to leave.

National Weather Service forecasts have predicted 3-6 inches of rain to the area, combined with 4-5 ft. tides and high winds, which could hinder transportation to and from the peninsula. Power outages are also possible as a result of high winds.

Judge Henry has warned residents of the area they might find themselves isolated as the heaviest winds and rains wash ashore, which could cut people off from emergency services like ambulance calls. The order will remain in effect from noon Wednesday and last through noon Thursday.

The combination of high winds and tides may also force the temporary disruption of the Bolivar Ferry raising the possibility the area could be cut off during the storm. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday ferry services were still running.

"The voluntary evacuation order is intended to alert residents of Bolivar Peninsula that emergency responders may be unable to reach them," Judge Henry said. "Elderly residents and people with medical conditions should make plans to leave the area before dark."

All low-lying areas are subject to flooding. Stay tuned to local news media for up-to-date coverage.

