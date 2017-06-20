5 hurt after underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

- Fire officials in Baltimore said five people were injured after a steam pipe explosion took place a few blocks away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. All five victims, who are believed to be pedestrians, were transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

5 people injured in the Eutaw St. steam pipe explosion. @ChiefNilesRFord briefing @MayorPugh50 veolia on scene &a cut steam off. pic.twitter.com/EbWTF7dGZm — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 20, 2017

Underground explosion likely caused by steam@baltimorefire waiting 4 @mybge

Stay away frm the area. Eutaw, Lombard, Pratt blocked #BalSteam — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

Baltimore Fire Department Briefing https://t.co/X4emzIU9YL — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 20, 2017

“I think that we really dodged a major catastrophe here,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “What we are grateful for is that there are no fatalities in this and the quick response from our fire department.”

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the steam has been turned off and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident.

Appears to be "steam pipe" explosion. Expect traffic delays in the area. No criminal actions suspected. https://t.co/I2y0V7EyUT — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) June 20, 2017

Commuters were advised to stay away from the area as delays were expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.