Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 10-month-old boy

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 04:33PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:45PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old baby boy at a southwest Houston apartment complex on June 14. According to court documents, Jared Alexander Balogun has been charged with capital murder for the death of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.

Police say the father was taking out the trash with his son when three unknown male suspects approached. They said one of the suspects open fire, killing the baby boy. Police say the 10-month-old victim, Messiah Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

