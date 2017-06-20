Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 10-month-old boy

- A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old baby boy at a southwest Houston apartment complex on June 14. According to court documents, Jared Alexander Balogun has been charged with capital murder for the death of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.

Police say the father was taking out the trash with his son when three unknown male suspects approached. They said one of the suspects open fire, killing the baby boy. Police say the 10-month-old victim, Messiah Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.