One person injured in METRO bus accident

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 03:37PM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 03:37PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - At least one person was hurt when a METRO Houston bus crashed into a column along the North Freeway near Beltway 8 at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO police are investigating the accident.

