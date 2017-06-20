One person injured in METRO bus accident
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - At least one person was hurt when a METRO Houston bus crashed into a column along the North Freeway near Beltway 8 at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
METRO police are investigating the accident.
