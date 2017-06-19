Batman arrests shoplifter in Fort Worth

While shoplifting four DVDs from Walmart in Saturday, a Fort Worth man probably did not expect to be brought to justice by The Dark Knight. But that is exactly what happened.

Fort Worth Police officer Damon Cole dresses up as superheroes for a good cause.

"I dress up as many different super heroes and I travel the country in my off time seeing children with cancer and other illnesses," Cole said. "I do that to give them inspiration and hope to keep fighting."

Cole was dressed as Batman at a kids safety fair on Saturday when he was alerted to a man suspected of shoplifting four movies.

"Batman says 'I want you to know I have this Batman costume on but I'm an off-duty police officer," Anthony Drake, a Walmart community involvement member said.

Since the DVDs amounted to less than $100, the suspect was just given a citation. The suspect did not want to talk about his arrest, but he did take a selfie with Batman after being arrested.

The irony of the situation is that he was attempting to steal the Lego Batman movie.

"You cannot steal my movie. Come on," Cole said.