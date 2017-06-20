Police search for accused sex offender, fugitive Juan Bautista

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 11:30AM CDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 11:32AM CDT

HOUSTON, TX - Crime Stoppers and Houston Police Department Investigators need the public's assistance locating fugitive, Juan Bautista.  Bautista is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

On March 20, 2016, Bautista reportedly picked the juvenile up from school and pressured the juvenile to have sex with him. There is reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bautista. If you have any information in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS

