Police search for accused sex offender, fugitive Juan Bautista

- Crime Stoppers and Houston Police Department Investigators need the public's assistance locating fugitive, Juan Bautista. Bautista is wanted for sexual assault of a child.

On March 20, 2016, Bautista reportedly picked the juvenile up from school and pressured the juvenile to have sex with him. There is reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bautista. If you have any information in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS