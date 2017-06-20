Remembering Fredricka: A vigil planned for 4-year-old found stabbed to death

The family of 4-year-old Fredricka Allen is planning a vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Timber Walk Apartments.

34-year-old Laquita Lewis is charged with capital murder for allegedly stabbing Fredricka, her daughter, to death after an argument with the little girl’s biological father.

Family members said Lewis didn't have custody of Fredricka for several months. On Thanksgiving, Lewis pulled a knife on her 16-year-old son and threatened to kill him. After that Lewis was placed on probation and her ex-husband, Donnell Lewis, was granted custody of their three children. He was also granted custody of Fredricka and took her in, even though she was not his biological child.

In May, CPS came to get Fredricka and return her to Lewis, despite the fact that Lewis was still on probation for threatening her son. Donnell Lewis and his wife Yolanda Lewis didn't want to give Fredricka up.

"When the CPS worker came here to pick her stuff up, I hadn't packed anything," said Yolanda Lewis. "I had told the lady 'I can't let you take her. I can't let you take her.' Their reply was, 'there's nothing we can do about it. She is not biologically yours.'"

"I'm mad as hell," said Donnell Lewis, "because at the end of the day CPS failed her, her parents failed her, and I feel like I failed her because I feel like I was trapped. There was nothing that I could do."

The little girl was only home with her mother for about a month before her brutal murder.