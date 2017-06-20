Tropical Storm Watch in effect from High Island, TX to Cameron, Louisiana

New live satellite images of this tropical disturbance project landfall to the east of Texas--and now most of the Louisiana coast is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning. Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect from High Island, Texas to Cameron, Louisiana. The center of circulation appears to be just south of New Orleans. If the center shifts northward, it would bode well for our forecast. 

Keep informed with new updates on this rapidly developing system. 

 

