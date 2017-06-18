Arrest after teen girl murdered walking from Islamic center; not being investigated as hate crime

- A man is facing charges after police say he killed a 17-year-old Reston girl whose body was believed to have been found in a pond hours after being reported missing during an early morning incident in Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say they received a call around 4 a.m. Sunday near Dranesville Road and Woodson Road for an alleged assault. A group of teens told officers that they were walking from a Herndon Islamic center after an early morning worship ceremony when the driver of a vehicle pulled over and got into a dispute with the 17-year-old girl. The teens told officers that the driver swung a baseball bat at the group causing them to run. The teens told officers that when they regrouped, they could not find the 17-year-old girl.

We are NOT investigating this murder as a hate crime. https://t.co/f6TegmdKMR pic.twitter.com/mlGzrQfiMk — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) June 19, 2017

Once on the scene, an officer identified a vehicle driving suspiciously in the area and stopped it. The driver was identified as 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres and was taken into custody.

Officers continued to search in the area for the missing teen. Around 3 p.m Sunday, the remains of a girl were found in a pond in the 21500 block of Ridgetop Circle in Sterling. Torres was then charged with her murder.

The medical examiner is working to officially confirm the identity of the girl and the cause of death. Those who knew the victim say she had been participating in a sleepover at the nearby ADAMS Center and was walking with friends to eat before beginning a Ramadan fast.

Police said they have no evidence that the murder was a hate crime.

The ADAMS community issued a statement following the incident. They also set up a GoFundMe page which identifies the victim as Nabra Hussein.

The statement says, "We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event. It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth. In the Islamic tradition, it is reported that the Beloved Prophet Muhammad said, “There are three supplications that are never rejected, the supplication of the parent for their child, the supplication of the person who is fasting, and the supplication of a traveler.” We ask all community members to sincerely pray for our dear daughter, sister, and friend."

The ADAMS community says it has licensed counselors on site. They can be reached at 703-433-1325. the center will continue with its daily and nightly Ramadan prayers. "This is a time we all need to come together to collectively heal," their statement continued.