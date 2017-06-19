Brawl between neighbors erupts into triple shooting

- Houston Police are trying to figure out what started a brawl that ended in gunfire, and who pulled the trigger.

Officers responded to 200 Styers Street at 11 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found two men had been shot. One man was shot in the leg, the other in the arm. Both men were taken by ambulance to the hospital and are expected to survive. Investigators then discovered a third man had been shot in the chest and taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Police said it all started with an argument between two neighbors that turned into a neighborhood brawl.

"It's my understanding it started out between the two houses and then there were several other people involved," said Lieutenant Larry Crowson. "We don't know if it was everybody from the two houses or people from the neighborhood joining in. It seems just there were a lot of people involved in the disturbance."

Police are interviewing witnesses and victims to find out who fired the gun. Investigators don't know what caused the argument.