Two injured in drive-by shooting at a pool party in north Houston
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - In north Houston, two people are injured after a drive-by shooting at a pool party. The shooting happened Saturday night at an apartment complex on Bammel North Houston near Veterans Memorial.
Police say a car drove through the parking lot and fired on a group of people gathered at a table near the pool.
Two people were hit, one of them reportedly struck in the back. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The shooters are still on the loose.