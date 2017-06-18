SWAT and hostage situation in southeast Houston ends without injuries

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 18 2017 09:45PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 09:45PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Harris County Precinct 2 deputies had to call in the SWAT officers Sunday morning after receiving a call about a man holding a woman hostage inside an apartment. It happened around 2:30 a.m. at Beamer and Kirkridge.

A woman reported being assaulted by a man who she said was holding another female in an upstairs unit.

Backup had to be called after the suspect did not respond and deputies became concerned he may be armed.

The man and his brother were eventually arrested. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

