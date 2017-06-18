Friendswood man sentenced to 15 years in death of boy, 4, struck by motorcycle

Justin James Forsyth

- A Friendswood man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy killed in Galveston last July.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Justin James Forsyth hit Adriel Hernandez with a motorcycle last summer while the boy was playing near a road.

Forsyth has been convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

The Galveston County Sheriff says Forsyth was riding at three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he hit the boy and dragged him 15 feet.