Black Lives Matter Houston holds protest for Philando Castile

- A ruling in Minnesota even has people in Houston upset. In court officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after Philando Castile was fatally shot on July 6th of 2016. The story went viral over social media when Diamond Reynolds, Castile's girlfriend, posted what happened on Facebook.



"In spite of the evidence that was presented another police officer has gone unconvicted, unindicted and there is no justice", says founder of Black Lives Matter Houston Ashton P. Woods.



Officials with the organization say the verdict is why they are taking a stance in front of City Hall and the Houston Police Department.



"It's June-teenth, right now we are supposed to be celebrating freedom, liberation from slavery and we just got handed a verdict that makes absolutely no sense to me and it doesn't make any sense to my people", says organizer Kandice Webber.



As those with the movement marched down the streets with posters, chanting, Houston police officers were right alongside.



"I want real conversation, I want our people at the table, I want equality, liberation, I want people to understand, it doesn't mater the color of this mans skin, his rights were taken away from him", says Webber.





"Black bodies thrown in the street and shot in cars with children 16 inches away from the bullet I mean we are here to demand justice, we are not asking for it, we are hear to demand that we stop being murdered, we are not asking for it, we want justice or there will be no peace", says Woods.



Officer Yanez was also cleared of two other charges, of endangering Castile's girlfriend and her daughter, of firing his gun near them.