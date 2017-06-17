Officers 'something blue' on grieving daughter's wedding
#neverforget HPD officers stand in as Cynthia Martin's, daughter of Officer Richard Martin EOW 5/18/15, something blue @ her wedding today pic.twitter.com/HdgaP0MyLo— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 17, 2017
Our officers joined Cynthia Martin (daughter of fallen Officer R.Martin) for her special day to be her "something blue"God bless you Cynthia pic.twitter.com/WxnAULG3Z1— HPOU (@HPOUTX) June 17, 2017