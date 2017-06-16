Special needs teen in ICU after wandering away from group home

- A mother wants answers after her special needs son went missing for days.

On a busy street Nic Davis was wandering alone and ended up hit by a car.

He was flown by Life Flight to the Texas Medical Center in critical condition and was checked in as an unidentified patient, all while his mom thought her special needs son was safe at Glory Roads Independent Homes.



"Nic has autism. He has moderate retardation. He is bi-polar, has Schizophrenia, takes meds and he's supposed to be under strict supervision in a small environment," explains Nic's mom Stella Davis.



Davis says she is told, on Tuesday her son broke down a backyard fence at the group home where he was living and he simply walked away.

She says she wasn't informed for two days.

On Thursday is when Davis says she was notified her son was missing. She immediately reported it to law enforcement.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's investigators found 19 year old Nic, who is non-verbal, in the intensive care unit at Memorial Hermann Hospital checked in as John Doe.



"When they called me I didn't know if I was coming to see somebody dead. I'm grateful and thankful that he was alive," says Nic's mom.



Nic has a broken leg, pelvis, ribs and a collapsed lung. Severe injuries as a result of walking into traffic when he was supposed to be safe at the group home.

He had only been there at the home for six hours after being transferred there from another group home. His mom says she was never notified her son was being taken there nor, according, to Davis did she know her son's original group home was being shut down.



"It's very unbelievable. They're supposed to take care of him, keep the family informed of his condition, his needs or if anything happens to him," explains Nic's Aunt Dr. Sofia Davis-Fields.

The director of the group home, Jaquie Davis says, "I have an independent living home. He walked away. We didn't do anything wrong".

"I think they should be investigated," says Nic's aunt.



"This is not the way we as human beings treat other human beings," adds Nic's mom.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services says the Glory Roads group home is not licensed nor certified by the state and may not be required to be.

According to the state someone may operate what's called a "host home" for up to four disabled people without obtaining licensure.

The state suggests when choosing a facility, make sure you request a Department of Aging and Disability Services investigation report first.





