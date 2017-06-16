Child in hospital after found floating face-down in pool

- A 2-year-old boy was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center after deputies say a woman found her grandson face-down in the swimming pool and removed him on Friday morning.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on 32nd Street in the Santa Fe area and found the grandparents of the boy administering CPR to him. When emergency medical responders arrived, they contacted Life Flight to take him to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The boy's grandfather told deputies he put a movie on for the child to watch at around 7:30 a.m. Friday and walked away. When the grandfather returned, he realized the boy was missing and began to search the backyard with the child's grandmother. After she found the boy face-down, the child's grandfather contacted 911.