Captured Georgia inmates make first court appearance

- The two Georgia inmates who were captured Thursday night are making their first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe, who investigators said shot and killed two Georgia corrections officers during their escape on Tuesday morning from a prison van in Putnam County, surrendered near Murfreesboro, Tennessee after law enforcement officials said a day-long crime spree for the pair ended at the end of a gun of an alert homeowner.

"They were apprehended. They are not harmed. No one is harmed. Long story short, the truck that was stolen here was abandoned in Moore County Tennessee, which is Lynchburg," said Sheriff Sills.

Law enforcement officials said Dubose and Rowe performed a home invasion of an elderly couple in Bedford County around 2 p.m. Central on Thursday after ditching their stolen white 2008 Ford F-250, which was taken between 10 and 11 p.m. Tuesday from the Morgan County quarry, in Moore County, Tennessee and stealing another vehicle.