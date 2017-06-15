Suspects lead law enforcement on wild chase in Shenandoah

- A wild chase began in Shenandoah when police responded to a call about five suspects allegedly attempting to steal $5,000 in merchandise from a Home Depot in the 19103 block of IH-45. Shenandoah police released this statement about the chase:



At 3:45 pm June 14, five African American males attempted to steal approximately $5000 in tool merchandise from the Home Depot located at 19103 IH-45 South in Shenandoah, Texas. The suspects utilized two vehicles in the attempted theft. The suspects used a late model dark grey Dodge Charger and a Toyota car to load merchandise at the Home Depot.

Home Depot Loss Prevention observed the theft in progress and called for police assistance. SHPD Sergeant M. Brockhoeft, Officer E. Lucas, Officer J. Thompson, Officer C. McDuffie, and Officer J. Ferrand responded.

Brockhoeft and Lucas attempted to block the suspect vehicles and apprehend the five suspects. Two of the suspects fled on foot south on David Memorial towards the Holiday Inn. The suspects fleeing on foot then absconded into the wooded area east of David Memorial Drive.

One suspect fled in the Toyota and two other suspects fled in the Dodge Charger. While attempting to flee, the suspect vehicles collided with each other and the driver of the Charger struck a Shenandoah Police vehicle causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle. The officer driving the damaged patrol car was not injured.

The two-suspect vehicle drivers both crossed the green utility easement onto David Memorial Drive. The Charger's driver struck a back flow preventer causing damage to utility easement and a major water leak. The impact to the back flow preventer also caused damage to the Charger, which partially disabled it.

A short pursuit of the Charger by SHPD officers resulted in the capture of two suspects. The Charger occupants crashed their vehicle while attempting to flee south on the north bound frontage road in front of Home Depot. The Charger suspects exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but we're captured by Officers Thompson and McDuffie behind the Portofino shopping center.

The driver of the Toyota fled north bound on the east frontage road pursued by SHPD units. The suspect driving the Toyota made a 180 degree turn at SH242 and continued to flee south. The Toyota suspect crashed at the Spring Creek loop and absconded into a lowland area.

Multiple agencies including but not limited to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and Texas Department assisted in the pursuits. Three suspects we're still at large as of 1700 hours. There were no major injuries to officers or suspects reported and the stolen property has been returned to Home Depot.

