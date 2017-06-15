Neighborhood on edge after 10-month-old boy killed

- Residents at Nob Hill Apartments had a community meeting tonight to discuss safety concerns after the shooting death of an infant yesterday.

Houston police say the 10-month-old victim, Messiah Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father was taking out the trash with his son when three unknown male suspects approached. They said one of the suspects open fire, killing the baby boy.

Now, the chief says they are paying special attention to this area and that they will catch these suspects.

“Someone that victimizes and shoots at a man holding a 10-month-old kid young boy definitely has no respect for life and odds are he's probably going to kill again if they haven't already,” said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. “So we need to bring these people and they're extremely dangerous, obviously armed, and they have no conscious or soul.”

Police have not released a motive at this time, but some neighbors have said it appeared as if the suspects were targeting the father.