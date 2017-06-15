Man with medical needs missing in Fort Bend County

- Deputies say a man with medical needs wandered away from a group home in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. Nicholas Martell Davis, 20, is autistic and has been diagnosed with several medical and mental issues. He is non-verbal. FBCSO sent this release with his information:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a man who walked away from a group home.

Nicholas Martell Davis, 20, is a black male about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and has black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

He left a group home on foot Tuesday, June 13 at approximately 11 p.m.. The group home is located at 15203 Beechnut in the Houston area of Fort Bend County. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tan Nike shoes with orange shoelaces.

Davis is autistic and has been diagnosed with several medical and mental issues. He is non-verbal.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Crisis Intervention Team as well as Sheriff's Office deputies have been searching the area, but have not seen him at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Davis is urged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.