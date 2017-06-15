67 dogs removed from Cleveland home

- Today the Houston SPCA removed 67 dogs from a home that the Houston SPCA group says was operating as a self-described 'rescue' in Cleveland, Texas.

The Houston SPCA says some of the dogs were in unsanitary cages, some roamed really in the home with urine soaked floors and feces smeared on walls, and several dogs had medical conditions including hair loss, upper respiratory infections, and tumors.

According to the Houston SPCA, the owner had been given notice to remedy the conditions following an initial inspection, but a follow up showed no improvement. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office obtained a civil seizure warrant and the Houston SPCA took the animals to the shelter for care and evaluation. The case will be heard in Liberty County court.