Dog found with severe injuries from electrical tape wrapped around snout

- A dog is recovering with severe injuries after she was found with several layers of electrical tape wrapped around her nose and upper jaw, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says.

Officials say the dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in poor condition by someone who found the dog in the area of Old Texaco Camp Road in east Montgomery County. Deputies say it is evident the tape had been on the dog for a very long time.

The tape was removed and she is receiving medical treatment and pain management care by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (S.A.F.E.) House Rescue in Willis. The dog has been named "Justice".

MCSO is searching for anyone with information on the person responsible in the animal cruelty case.Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at (936)760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at (800)392-STOP.