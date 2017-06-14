Young woman not seen since May 21

- The Houston Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a 20-year-old woman last seen at an apartment complex in northwest Houston on May 21.

Shapammala Buckner was seen at the Forest Pointe apartment complex on Northborough Drive near Forest Edge Drive. She is described as standing at a height of 4-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Buckner is encouraged to contact the HPD Missing Persons Unit by phone at 832-394-1816.