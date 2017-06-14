Southwest celebrates birthday with one-way flights starting at $39

- In celebration of their 46th birthday, Southwest airlines is offering low fares on flights as low as $39 one way.

The cheapest flight out of Houston is $68 for a one-way trip to New Orleans. Dozens of one-way flights are available nationwide for under $100 including flights out of Houston. Quick trips to nearby destinations are cheapest.

That doesn't mean there isn't any deals on far away travel. An international flight from Houston to Mexico City is $99. A one-way flight from Houston to San Jose, Costa Rica; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; or Belize City, Belize, is under $155.

The cheapest flight included in the deal is only $39 from Oakland, Calif, to Reno, Nevada.

Flights must be booked by June 15 and travel dates must be between 8/22 - 12/6. For a full list of restrictions and flights available click here.