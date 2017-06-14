Multiple people shot at UPS facility in San Francisco

- San Francisco police are asking people to avoid the area of 17th and Vermont due to a shooting.

Sources tell KTVU that five people have been shot. The shooter has reportedly been shot, but is still alive. The status of the others shot is unclear at this time.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg General Hospital says that multiple victims have been taken to the hospital, but cannot confirm their conditions.

In a statement, UPS confirms the shooting involved company employees. A spokesman for the company added they are not releasing the identities of anyone involved at this time. A UPS spokesman says he believed the shooter "turned the gun on himself" but did not have any more information.

Witnesses tell KTVU that they hear shots fired and people screaming.

Employees at the facility were being escorted out of the building around 9:45 a.m.

KTVU spoke over the phone with a woman who says she is an employee at the UPS facility. She says the shooting happened on the main sorting floor and that the gunman is a current employee.