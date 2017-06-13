Teen shot multiple times in northwest Harris County

- Harris County deputies say a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times in northwest Harris County.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to a call in the 24700 block of Bauer Hockley. Deputies arrived to find the injured teen has been shot along with two other males who were not injured. The males told deputies that three male subjects on a golf cart had approached them, a verbal and physical confrontation started, and one of the males on the cart shot the injured male before fleeing.

The victim was check out by EMS then transported via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

Deputies are searching for one suspect and two others are being detained.