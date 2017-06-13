New car or not?

- Kahtoyha Barnes' new 2017 Hyundai Elantra just sits in her garage because the temporary tags are expired The only time she's driven was when she won it May 20th.



The car was the grand prize in a raffle, sponsored by Beauty Sensation on Fondren and W. Airport. She won.

But after she drove it away, the business owner told her he was in the process of finished off financing the car. And at the end of the year, he would turn the title over to her.

The owner may have violated state laws by failing to disclose important information which would have influenced the consumer's involvement in the raffle.



