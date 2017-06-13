Video of maggot-filled dog food goes viral

- A Texas woman has opened a can of worms – literally. The video she posted on Facebook of a dog food can apparently crawling with maggots has gone viral.

Cynthia Chapman of Murchison, Texas, says the first thing she does every morning is feed her dogs. But on Friday, the usual morning feeding did not go as planned. When she opened the can of wet dog food, which she usually mixes with dry kibble, she noticed something odd – it was moving.

That movement was maggots. Hundreds of them. Wiggling and writhing inside the can of 4Health brand salmon and potatoes dog food.

Chapman said she has always used 4Health brand food, and never had an issue with the highly rated brand until this incident. She also said she just purchased the can of food a few days ago, and that it was not damaged or expired.

Chapman says she reached out to Tractor Supply Company, where she purchased the food. TSC told Chapman that they are conducting an investigation and tracking down any cans that may have been in the same batch.

Brittany Rae Fraser, a spokeswoman for Tractor Supply Company, told FOX 13 the cans of dog food are sealed and processed under a high temperature until the contents reach boiling, so the chances of the breach happening during manufacturing are "virtually impossible."

The can may have been compromised after the food left the plant and this was an isolated incident, Fraser said.

The company said the health and well-being of animals is top priority and issued a statement saying, " An isolated and highly unusual situation was recently brought to our attention with respect to one can of 4health dog food. After working with the manufacturer to investigate the matter, we’re confident the issue was caused by the individual can being compromised. We have rigorous product safety standards and take every step to protect our clients’ pets and sincerely apologize to the customer who was impacted by this isolated situation."

Fraser said the company reached out to Chapman to try to resolve the situation.