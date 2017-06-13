At least 34 people sickened by carbon monoxide leak

- At least 34 people have been sickened by an apparent carbon monoxide leak inside 60 Murray Street in Lower Manhattan, says the FDNY.

The building which is near Broadway has been evacuated and the surrounding streets have been closed.

SkyFoxHD is overhead and several people have been seen loaded onto stretchers.

A large fan has been placed at the entrance to the building to ventilate the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.